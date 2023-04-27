2023 NFL mock draft: Completely random picks out of a hat edition

For some, mock drafts are an essential part of the pre-NFL Draft experience. Not only does it give people the opportunity to play general manager, but it’s also a decent way to feel out how this year’s actual draft may play out. You can draw a sense of how things could realistically play out and which players may be available when.

Of course, reality doesn’t care about your mock draft or a specific publication’s Big Board. These are simply opinions and the actual draft is a constant reminder that NFL employees often have strong disagreements with media and fans.

Take, for example, this quote from Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes last week where he says—in the most respectful way possible—that your mock drafts are stupid.

“There’s also a lot of information that I don’t expect the people that are putting out the mock drafts to know, and it’s not their fault. They’re not in medical meetings. I look at them, I respect them, but it’s not always going to be right. And then you’ve just got to make the best pick that you can and be confident with it. Post-draft and immediate draft grades, when the pick didn’t line up with those mocks, you’ve got to be willing and comfortable to take the thrashing because they didn’t line up with the mock.”

It’s all a guessing game without the bevy of information NFL teams have, so every year, we like to take that guessing game to an extreme.

The “Random Names Out of a Hat” mock draft started back in 2013 from Pride of Detroit founder Sean Yuille as a way to poke fun at former Lions general manager Matt Millen. Back then, the randomized gods handed the Lions quarterback Geno Smith—a laughable pick at the time, but oddly not all that ridiculous 10 years later. If you’re curious, here’s how the random mock has turned out over the past decade:

A quick note on the methodology here. I put the top 31 prospects—as determined by Arif Hasan’s 2023 NFL Draft consensus big board—into a hat. I drew each name individually and just went down the draft order. Obviously, there were no trades.

Without further ado, here are the results from our 2023 Random Hat Mock Draft:

1. Carolina Panthers — OT Darnell Wright

2. Houston Texans — EDGE Myles Murphy

3. Arizona Cardinals — CB Christian Gonzalez

4. Indianapolis Colts — QB Anthony Richardson

5. Seattle Seahawks — RB Bijan Robinson

6. Detroit Lions — DT Calijah Kancey

7. Las Vegas Raiders — EDGE Lukas Van Ness

8. Atlanta Falcons — QB Bryce Young

9. Chicago Bears — CB Deonte Banks

10. Philadelphia Eagles — DB Brian Branch

11. Tennessee Titans — CB Joey Porter Jr.

12. Houston Texans — G O’Cyrus Torrence

13. Green Bay Packers — EDGE Nolan Smith

14. New England Patriots — TE Michael Mayer

15. New York Jets — OT Broderick Jones

16. Washington Commanders — TE Dalton Kincaid

17. Pittsburgh Steelers — QB Will Levis

18. Detroit Lions — OT Peter Skoronski

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — RB Jahmyr Gibbs

20. Seattle Seahawks — WR Jordan Addison

21. Los Angeles Chargers — OT Paris Johnson Jr.

22. Baltimore Ravens — DT Jalen Carter

23. Minnesota Vikings — TE Darnell Washington

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — EDGE Tyree Wilson

25. New York Giants — DT Bryan Bresee

26. Dallas Cowboys — CB Devon Witherspoon

27. Buffalo Bills — WR Quentin Johnston

28. Cincinnati Bengals — WR Zay Flowers

29. New Orleans Saints — EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

30. Philadelphia Eagles — WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

31. Kansas City Chiefs — QB C.J. Stroud

Which picks do you think are likely to actually happen? Maybe Bresee to the Giants? Richardson to the Colts? is there any chance the Lions take Skoronski or Kancey, but in reverse order of this mock?

