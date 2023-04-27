Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 open thread, live results

Some say the NFL Draft has become an overhyped mess. I disagree strongly. While I am not the biggest fan of the months leading up to the draft, the actual night of the event is spectacular.

For one, it’s an emotional night for so many people. For the players, it’s the culmination of the impossibly hard work they’ve put in for the past several years of their young lives. It’s a dream come true, and for most, a life-changing moment. I will absolutely never get sick of the video showing players surrounded by loved ones, and witnessing the exact moment their lives changed forever.

It’s also a huge moment for team scouts, who have thanklessly spent months upon months away from family on the road. Seeing their work actually come to fruition and result in big moves has to be a satisfying experience, even if we rarely see the draft from their point of view.

And look no further than your own Detroit Lions when it comes to the overall importance of this event. This was a team that was absolutely bereft of talent just two years ago. Aside from a couple pieces on the offensive line, there was no foundation, there was no bright future. There was only a blank slate.

Now we’re talking about the Detroit Lions like they are true contenders for not only the division but much, much more. That is thanks to the NFL Draft. That is thanks to foundational picks like Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kerby Joseph, Alim McNeill, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston.

And now we enter 2023 with a Lions team holding more draft resources than every under general manager Brad Holmes. Things kick of Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET—here’s how you can watch—with the Lions holding the sixth and 18th overall pick.

It’s going to be one hell of a night, y’all. Hang out in the comment section below, and feel free to tune into our live show at twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (also embedded below).