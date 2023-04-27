Join the Pride of Detroit NFL Draft Watch Party

Draft night is fun, and it’s even more fun with the whole Pride of Detroit family. We’re here with you through the draft bonanza coming from Kansas City, and you’re invited to join us.

For the entire night, starting around 7:45 pm ET (15 minutes before the draft begins), we will be live on our Twitch channel. Jump in, chat with members of POD, catch guest appearances and live podcast recordings as we react to each of the Lions draft picks and the rest of the NFL Draft process.

We’re also going to be live for Days 2 and 3 of the draft as well, so we encourage you to follow our channel and get notifications for when we go live! Also make sure to download the Pride of Detroit PODcast for recordings of our live stream thoughts, found on on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Past streams can be found on demand on our Twitch page.