After trading down from the sixth overall pick to 12—full terms of that trade here—the Detroit Lions have selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gibbs is the second running back taken in the top 12, with Bijan Robinson going eighth overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

Gibbs is a blazing-fast running back (4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) who can also catch passes out of the backfield. In 2022, Gibbs rushed for 926 yards and added another 444 yards on 44 receptions.

His addition certainly raises the question as to what the future is for running back D’Andre Swift, who is in the final year of his contract. There is a lot of overlapping skills between Swift and Gibbs, and with the addition of David Montgomery in free agency, suddenly the Lions have a crowded backfield.

Lions remaining picks

Round 1, Pick 18 (18 overall)

Round 2, Pick 3 (34 overall)

Round 2, Pick 17 (48 overall)

Round 2, Pick 24 (55 overall)

Round 5, Pick 17 (152 overall)

Round 5, Pick 24 (159 overall)

Round 5, PIck 33 (168 overall)

Round 6, Pick 6 (183 overall)

Round 6, Pick 17 (194 overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Defensive tackle

Guard

Cornerback

Offensive lineman

Tight end

Wide receiver

Quarterback?

