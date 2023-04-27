With the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

A two-time captain at Iowa, Campbell is a high-character player who absolutely fits in our Dan Campbell GRIT metric. Just take this snippet from Dane Brugler’s draft guide:

“his teammates say he sets the tone with his tenacious effort, and his coaches call him an “amazing” practice player (Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz: “Everything he does, he goes hard”)”

On the field, Campbell plays fast and aggressive, which is a good scheme fit for the Lions’ system—which requires off-ball linebackers to play downhill.

It will be interesting to see where the Lions see Campbell’s fit on the defense. He was a mike linebacker at Iowa, but the Lions just handed Alex Anzalone a three-year contract, and last year’s sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez is coming off an impressive rookie season.

Lions remaining picks

Round 2, Pick 3 (34 overall)

Round 2, Pick 17 (48 overall)

Round 2, Pick 24 (55 overall)

Round 5, Pick 17 (152 overall)

Round 5, Pick 24 (159 overall)

Round 5, PIck 33 (168 overall)

Round 6, Pick 6 (183 overall)

Round 6, Pick 17 (194 overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Defensive tackle

Guard

Cornerback

Offensive lineman

Tight end

Wide receiver

Quarterback?

NFL Draft schedule

Day 1

What: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 27 — 8 p.m. ET until around 11:30 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit

Day 2

What: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 28 — 7 p.m. ET until around 11:30 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit

Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET until around 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit