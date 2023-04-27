With the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.
A two-time captain at Iowa, Campbell is a high-character player who absolutely fits in our Dan Campbell GRIT metric. Just take this snippet from Dane Brugler’s draft guide:
“his teammates say he sets the tone with his tenacious effort, and his coaches call him an “amazing” practice player (Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz: “Everything he does, he goes hard”)”
On the field, Campbell plays fast and aggressive, which is a good scheme fit for the Lions’ system—which requires off-ball linebackers to play downhill.
It will be interesting to see where the Lions see Campbell’s fit on the defense. He was a mike linebacker at Iowa, but the Lions just handed Alex Anzalone a three-year contract, and last year’s sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez is coming off an impressive rookie season.
Lions remaining picks
- Round 2, Pick 3 (34 overall)
- Round 2, Pick 17 (48 overall)
- Round 2, Pick 24 (55 overall)
- Round 5, Pick 17 (152 overall)
- Round 5, Pick 24 (159 overall)
- Round 5, PIck 33 (168 overall)
- Round 6, Pick 6 (183 overall)
- Round 6, Pick 17 (194 overall)
Top remaining needs for Lions:
- Defensive tackle
- Guard
- Cornerback
- Offensive lineman
- Tight end
- Wide receiver
- Quarterback?
NFL Draft schedule
Day 1
What: Round 1
When: Thursday, April 27 — 8 p.m. ET until around 11:30 p.m.
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC
POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit
Day 2
What: Rounds 2-3
When: Friday, April 28 — 7 p.m. ET until around 11:30 p.m.
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC
POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit
Day 3
What: Rounds 4-7
When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET until around 7 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC
POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit
