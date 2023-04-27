2023 NFL Draft results: Detroit Lions trade out of 6th pick

The Detroit Lions will not pick sixth in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have traded down with the Arizona Cardinals back to Pick 12. Here are the full trade terms:

Lions get:

Pick 12

Pick 34

Pick 168

Cardinals get:

Pick 6

Pick 81

The Lions were facing a tricky board after the Seattle Seahawks surprisingly selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the odds-on favorite to be the Lions’ selection at six.

The Lions now have 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and we’ll wait to see who they pick with the 12th overall pick.

Lions remaining picks

Round 1, Pick 12 (12 overall)

Round 1, Pick 18 (18 overall)

Round 2, Pick 3 (34 overall)

Round 2, Pick 17 (48 overall)

Round 2, Pick 24 (55 overall)

Round 5, Pick 17 (152 overall)

Round 5, Pick 24 (159 overall)

Round 5, PIck 33 (168 overall)

Round 6, Pick 6 (183 overall)

Round 6, Pick 17 (194 overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Defensive tackle

Guard

Cornerback

Offensive lineman

Tight end

Wide receiver

Quarterback?

NFL Draft schedule

Day 1

What: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 27 — 8 p.m. ET until around 11:30 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

Day 2

What: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 28 — 7 p.m. ET until around 11:30 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET until around 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

