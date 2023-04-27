The Detroit Lions traded the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals, moving down to Pick 12. Detroit also sent Pick 81 to the Cardinals, but received a second-round (34) and a fifth-round pick (168) in return.

Obviously, the value in those picks will be the players selected with those draft picks, but how did the Lions do according to several draft charts? Let’s take a closer look

Rich Hill trade chart:

Cardinals: Pick 6, Pick 81 = 501 points

Lions: Pick 12, Pick 34, PIck 168 = 530 points

Difference of 29 points is the equivalent to a mid fourth-round pick in the Lions’ favor.

Fitzgerald-Spielberger trade chart

Cardinals: Pick 6, Pick 81 = 2,865 points

Lions: Pick 12, Pick 34, PIck 168 = 3,357 points

Different of 492 points is the equivalent to a mid fifth-round pick in the Lions’ favor.

Both are modest trades in the Lions’ favor, which is good news for general manager Brad Holmes, who now has acquired five picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. The Cardinals, on the other hand, picked up offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Stick to Pride of Detroit to see how Holmes will use his extra pick.