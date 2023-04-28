Survey: What grade do you give each of the Detroit Lions’ first-round picks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country.

The Detroit Lions pushed against the grain of positional value with each of their 2023 first-round picks, selecting running back Jahmyr Gibbs at pick No. 12 and linebacker Jack Campbell at pick No. 18 overall.

When asked about operating against the perceived positional value of running back and linebacker, Lions general manager Brad Holmes explained, “They’re football players. If you think they’ll have an impact for you on the football field, you go ahead and take them.”

Not only does Holmes think each player will improve the overall roster, but he said he believes fans will ultimately be happy with his selections because, “We believe these guys are ready to go, right now.”

Holmes was very confident in his selections and their ability to positively impact the roster immediately. And quite frankly, he has earned the benefit of the doubt that he picked the right guys. But we want to know your thoughts on the picks.

In the two survey questions below, hand out your grades for the Lions selecting Gibbs and Campbell: