Lions mock draft: How Detroit may use their picks on Day 2

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was quite a night. Especially for the Detroit Lions. We all had ideas on what the Lions might do with their two first-round picks but general manager Brad Holmes clearly had other ideas.

The Lions traded down with the Arizona Cardinals and took Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick then followed that up by selecting Jack Campbell with the 18th pick. Now the Lions head into day two with three second-round picks: No. 34, 48, and 55.

It’s time to mock day two for the Lions.

Note: For this draft, We used the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator.

No. 34: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Who would have thought that Mayer would slide to Day 2? He’s long been the top-ranked tight end in the class. The Lions get a steal in a position they needed to fill. Mayer doesn't have the elite-level catching ability that Dalton Kincaid has, but he’s a much better blocker. Don’t worry, he can catch the ball too. Mayer is coming off an 809-yard and nine-touchdown season.

Let’s take a look at some of what he can bring to the table.

My final pre draft opinion is that I hope Michael Mayer is a Bengal at this time tomorrow.

pic.twitter.com/hLJ92fbHtH — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) April 27, 2023

No. 48: O’Cyrus Torrance, OG, Florida

Another steal for a position that is of very high need for the Lions. There are so many questions about who’s going to be playing guard for the Lions in the future. Torrance can answer those questions.

With imposing size at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Torrence is a beast on the interior, highlighted by incredible strength. Check out the clip below, where he takes on two Florida State defenders with ease.

Other guards: *I gotta focus on the three-tech and pick up the blitzing linebacker*



O'Cyrus Torrence: Nah, I'll just block them both at the same time. pic.twitter.com/PNEs0WGIrH — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 14, 2023

No. 55: Keeanu Benton, NT, Wisconsin

Here’s a fan favorite and the Lions score him here at 55. The Lions love players with high levels of athleticism and Benton is a big guy with plenty of athletic agility. He can both rush the passer and stop the run. Two things the Lions really need along their defensive line.

In the clip below, you can see the speed and power that netted him 4.5 sacks from the nose tackle spot at Wisconsin last year.