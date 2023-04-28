 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions mock draft: How Detroit may use their picks on Day 2

Taking a look at who the Lions can score on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Mike Payton
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was quite a night. Especially for the Detroit Lions. We all had ideas on what the Lions might do with their two first-round picks but general manager Brad Holmes clearly had other ideas.

The Lions traded down with the Arizona Cardinals and took Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick then followed that up by selecting Jack Campbell with the 18th pick. Now the Lions head into day two with three second-round picks: No. 34, 48, and 55.

It’s time to mock day two for the Lions.

Note: For this draft, We used the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator.

No. 34: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Who would have thought that Mayer would slide to Day 2? He’s long been the top-ranked tight end in the class. The Lions get a steal in a position they needed to fill. Mayer doesn't have the elite-level catching ability that Dalton Kincaid has, but he’s a much better blocker. Don’t worry, he can catch the ball too. Mayer is coming off an 809-yard and nine-touchdown season.

Let’s take a look at some of what he can bring to the table.

No. 48: O’Cyrus Torrance, OG, Florida

Another steal for a position that is of very high need for the Lions. There are so many questions about who’s going to be playing guard for the Lions in the future. Torrance can answer those questions.

With imposing size at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Torrence is a beast on the interior, highlighted by incredible strength. Check out the clip below, where he takes on two Florida State defenders with ease.

No. 55: Keeanu Benton, NT, Wisconsin

Here’s a fan favorite and the Lions score him here at 55. The Lions love players with high levels of athleticism and Benton is a big guy with plenty of athletic agility. He can both rush the passer and stop the run. Two things the Lions really need along their defensive line.

In the clip below, you can see the speed and power that netted him 4.5 sacks from the nose tackle spot at Wisconsin last year.

