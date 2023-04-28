The first night of the 2023 NFL Draft took an unexpected turn for the Detroit Lions as they traded down from the sixth pick, and then it turn a few more unexpected turns as Lions general manager Brad Holmes made two picks that flew unconventional to the popular draft boards out there.

No draft is complete after the end of night one, but for the Lions it’s left folks scrambling to look and see how Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell fit in with this team’s immediate and future needs. Holmes believes the players fit the team’s needs right now, and also defended the picks as being the best players on his board for those positions. The selections also reignited a debate about positional value and the changing landscape of the NFL in how teams approach the draft.

We collected our thoughts late last night in this bite-sized edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast. We’ll be live on Twitch again for Day 2 of the NFL Draft, so we’re excited to see you three for more coverage as this draft class continues to develop for Detroit.

