You know it’s draft season when Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes is back to his table-abusing ways. Just like he was when he selected right tackle Penei Sewell seventh overall in the 2021 draft, Holmes was clearly ecstatic with how things unfolded for his team in the first round.

To begin the evening, the Lions possessed the sixth and 18th overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. A unique position for a team that finished the 2022 season 8-2 over their last ten games. However, that time at six was short lived, as Holmes opted to make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, moving the Lions back to 12th overall—where they would go on to select University of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

And just like the time he sent that pen flying when Sewell slid to them at seven, Holmes was once again literally pounding the table when Gibbs was still there for him to draft at 12. Like Holmes, the rest of the Lions’ war room also went into celebration-mode, before the footage eventually cuts to Holmes making the call to Gibbs to deliver the great news.

“We’re fired up over here, man,” said Holmes during his call to Gibbs. “You’re going to be a big time weapon for us.”

Then, only six picks later, Holmes and company made their second selection of the evening—University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

“We’re really excited to have you in the middle of our defense,” Holmes said to Campbell when he called to let him know that he would be a Lion. “I know exactly what you are about.”

“Hey, man. I love your last name,” said coach Dan Campbell to his newest linebacker. “You are going to be a huge part of what we do. We are about to turn a corner here, and you are gonna be a big part of it.”

