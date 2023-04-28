The Detroit Lions made two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and they have three more coming on Day 2. After an opening night trade down, the Lions now have Picks 34, 48 and 55 in the second round, and currently have zero picks in the third round.

The second round of the draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night and should take us all the way towards midnight. If you need a reminder where you can catch Round 2, head over to our “How to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft” post.

But when will the Lions be on the clock? It could be a busy start to the night for Detroit, but a quiet ending—which would be nice after a long Thursday night.

Based on last year’s picks in the draft, here’s when you can expect the Lions to make their selections on Friday night. Note: This is based on when picks were tipped on Twitter last year—not when they were announced on television. Obviously, the Lions’ picks are also subject to change with a trade, so this won’t account for that.

First pick of Round 2 — 7:13 p.m. ET

— 7:13 p.m. ET Detroit Lions’ Pick 34 — 7:19 p.m. ET

7:19 p.m. ET Detroit Lions’ Pick 48 — 8:26 p.m. ET

8:26 p.m. ET Detroit Lions’ Pick 55 — 8:52 p.m. ET

8:52 p.m. ET Last pick in Round 3 — 11:24 p.m. ET

If all things go as currently scheduled, the Lions’ second day of the draft could be done by 9 p.m. ET. Of course, Detroit doesn’t currently have a pick between 55 and 152, so it’s entirely possible they trade up into the third round (or fourth round on Saturday).

Stay tuned here, as we will bring you the latest news for each night of the draft.