With the 34th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta.

Last year, the Lions traded T.J. Hockenson at the deadline. And while the Lions’ reserves—James Mitchell, Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra, held their own, it was clear the Lions wanted to upgrade the position. Now the Lions will replace one Iowa tight end with another.

LaPorta is the second tight end off the board in this draft, after a highly-productive four years at Iowa. Specifically, in the last two season, he tallied 1,327 yards and four touchdowns. He leaves Iowa ranking first in receptions and second in receiving yards at the program—a significant accomplishment given the history of Iowa tight ends.

Much like the other Hawkeye the Lions drafted already—linebacker Jack Campbell—LaPorta is a former captain and a high-character player that should fit the Lions’ culture well.

Lions 2023 pick thus far

Lions remaining picks

Round 2, Pick 17 (48 overall)

Round 2, Pick 24 (55 overall)

Round 5, Pick 17 (152 overall)

Round 5, Pick 24 (159 overall)

Round 5, PIck 33 (168 overall)

Round 6, Pick 6 (183 overall)

Round 6, Pick 17 (194 overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Defensive tackle

Guard

Cornerback

Offensive lineman

Tight end

Wide receiver

Quarterback?

