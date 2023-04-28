2023 NFL Draft results: Detroit Lions trade up, select DB Brian Branch

The Detroit Lions have traded up from 48 to 45—with the Green Bay Packers—and with the 45th pick they have selected Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

To move up three spots, it cost the Lions their fifth-round pick (159 overall).

Branch is yet another addition to the Lions secondary this offseason, after Detroit signed Emmanuel Moseley, Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency.

Branch is a versatile piece, capable of playing both nickel cornerback and safety. In fact, in his last season with the Crimson Tide, he played 569 snaps at nickel and 136 snaps as a box safety. He brings a very similar skillset to Gardner-Johnson, which should give Detroit flexibility on the field, and next offseason when Gardner-Johnson is set to hit free agency.

The Lions still have one more pick remaining on Day 2 and four more remaining on Day 3.

Lions 2023 pick thus far

Lions remaining picks

Round 2, Pick 24 (55 overall)

Round 5, Pick 17 (152 overall)

Round 5, PIck 33 (168 overall)

Round 6, Pick 6 (183 overall)

Round 6, Pick 17 (194 overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Defensive tackle

Guard

Cornerback

Offensive lineman

Tight end

Wide receiver

Quarterback?

NFL Draft schedule

Day 2

What: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 28 — 7 p.m. ET until around 11:30 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET until around 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook