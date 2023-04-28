The Detroit Lions traded back for the second time in the second round—this time falling down from 63 to the third round at Pick 68. With the 68th pick, the Lions have selected Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Here are the trade terms for that trade:

Lions get:

68th overall pick

139 overall (fifth round)

Broncos get:

63rd overall pick

183 overall (sixth round)

Note: The remaining picks at the bottom of this post are up to date through this pick.

Drafting a quarterback is obviously big news for Detroit, as the debate will rage on whether Jared Goff will be the team’s long-term quarterback beyond the remaining two years in his deal. But for the current moment, Goff is safe as starter, as Hooker is coming off a torn ACL.

However, Hooker has already started to drop back, showing significant progress from his injury back in November:

First day of dropping back during this mornings session… feels great to move around again #StackingDays pic.twitter.com/Pqy9aKnFhP — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) April 26, 2023

But, when healthy, Hooker was an explosive player for the Volunteers. In his past two years as starter, he threw for 58 touchdowns and just five interceptions—while running for an additional 10 scores.

Hooker will take time both to return from injury and adopt to an NFL-style offense coming from a very basic college scheme. However, at the very least, the Lions have found themselves a potential upgrade at backup quarterback with upside to challenge for the starting job long-term.

Lions 2023 pick thus far

Lions remaining picks

Round 4, Pick 122 overall

Round 5, Pick 139 overall

Round 5, Pick 152 overall

Round 5, Pick 168 overall

Round 7, Pick 249 overall

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Defensive tackle

Guard

Defensive back

Offensive lineman

Tight end

Wide receiver

Quarterback?

NFL Draft schedule

Day 2

What: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 28 — 7 p.m. ET until around 11:30 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit

Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET until around 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC

POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit

