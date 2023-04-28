Grading the Detroit Lions’ selection of Brian Branch

The Detroit Lions have selected Alabama safety Brian Branch with the 45th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The pick was acquired via a rare intra-divisional trade with the Packers. The Lions gave up picks 48 and 159 in exchange for pick 45.

My grade: A+

Talk about redemption! This is such a change of pace from what we got in the first three picks of the draft. Incredible value, fit, and just a feel-good story. Branch was the last remaining player in Kansas City for the draft, and he finally gets to go home.

Branch was a consensus first-round pick, with most projecting him to go early in the first. For the Lions to get him at 45 overall is a steal. Branch’s fall was likely attributed to his poor athletic testing, posting a RAS of 5.27. While that was middling, his best marks came in broad jump and his 10-yard split, translating to good explosion and a good athletic profile for his position. As our own John Whiticar put it, “think of him as an Amon-Ra St. Brown on the defense.”

Many are pegging Branch as a developmental piece but he has the potential to contribute soon. Not only is he developed in a very pro-ready Alabama defense, but he’s coming to a defense that may have opportunity for him to step in. Tracy Walker is still coming back from a torn Achilles, and as much love as we give him, his high level of play was for a single season. There was no guarantee he would return to that level of play for all of 2022, let alone before tearing an Achilles tendon. In addition, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is only signed for a single year. If he doesn’t stick around, then Branch immediately slides into a more significant role.

Regardless, Branch is a damn good player who will end up being a key piece on the back of the Lions defense; it’s just a matter of when. What a steal for the Lions and a great player who has got to have Aaron Glenn salivating.