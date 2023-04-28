Detroit Lions trade down in 2nd round, get pair of Day 3 picks

The Detroit Lions have traded out from the 55th overall pick down eight spots to 63 overall. In the process they also sent a late sixth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, and in return they picked up a fourth (122) and seventh-round (249) pick.

Here’s a clearer look at the trade:

The Lions trade: Pick 55, 194



The Chiefs trade: Pick 63, 122, 249 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023

This trade now gives the Lions a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick. Going into the draft this week, the Lions didn’t have a pick in either of those rounds. With the trade now confirmed, here are the remaining picks the Lions have on Day 2 and Day 3 of the 2023 NFl Draft.

Round 2, Pick 63 overall

Round 4, Pick 122 overall

Round 5, Pick 152 overall

Round 5, Pick 168 overall

Round 6, Pick 183 overall

Round 7, Pick 249 overall

Prior to this trade the Lions had a gap of nearly 100 picks between their second and fifth-round picks. Now Detroit will have some draft ammunition early in Day 3 of the draft.