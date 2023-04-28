Detroit Lions trade down in 2nd round, get pair of Day 3 picks

The Detroit Lions have traded out from the 55th overall pick down eight spots to 63 overall. In the process they also sent a late sixth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, and in return they picked up a fourth (122) and seventh-round (249) pick.
Here’s a clearer look at the trade:
The Lions trade: Pick 55, 194— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023
The Chiefs trade: Pick 63, 122, 249
This trade now gives the Lions a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick. Going into the draft this week, the Lions didn’t have a pick in either of those rounds. With the trade now confirmed, here are the remaining picks the Lions have on Day 2 and Day 3 of the 2023 NFl Draft.
- Round 2, Pick 63 overall
- Round 4, Pick 122 overall
- Round 5, Pick 152 overall
- Round 5, Pick 168 overall
- Round 6, Pick 183 overall
- Round 7, Pick 249 overall
Prior to this trade the Lions had a gap of nearly 100 picks between their second and fifth-round picks. Now Detroit will have some draft ammunition early in Day 3 of the draft.
