Detroit Lions trade down in 2nd round, get pair of Day 3 picks

The Detroit Lions have picked up some Day 3 assets after moving down in the second round of the draft.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have traded out from the 55th overall pick down eight spots to 63 overall. In the process they also sent a late sixth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, and in return they picked up a fourth (122) and seventh-round (249) pick.

Here’s a clearer look at the trade:

This trade now gives the Lions a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick. Going into the draft this week, the Lions didn’t have a pick in either of those rounds. With the trade now confirmed, here are the remaining picks the Lions have on Day 2 and Day 3 of the 2023 NFl Draft.

  • Round 2, Pick 63 overall
  • Round 4, Pick 122 overall
  • Round 5, Pick 152 overall
  • Round 5, Pick 168 overall
  • Round 6, Pick 183 overall
  • Round 7, Pick 249 overall

Prior to this trade the Lions had a gap of nearly 100 picks between their second and fifth-round picks. Now Detroit will have some draft ammunition early in Day 3 of the draft.

