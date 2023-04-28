Grading the Detroit Lions’ selection of Hendon Hooker

The Detroit Lions have selected Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with the 68th overall pick. It was the Lions’ fifth pick of the draft so far, and the last of the Lions’ Day 2 picks at the time of the selection.

My grade: A-

This is a really complex situation. Picking a quarterback 68th overall is a huge question mark when it comes to expectations. Hendon Hooker is not going to unseat Jared Goff anytime soon, nor will he see the field anytime soon while he recovers from an ACL tear. On the other hand, you have a very solid backup quarterback for a minimum of four years. This is a certain upgrade over Nate Sudfeld.

Hendon Hooker is a very unique case. Beyond the injury, he’ll likely be 26 years old by the time he’s playing any meaningful football. He comes from a very simple collegiate scheme and it’s still up in the air whether Hooker will excel in an NFL offense.

On the other hand, Hooker brings some solid traits to the table. He has a cannon for an arm and is an accurate passer. He comes into the best possible situation for him in the NFL with a team that has a loaded, tailorable offense that he can sit in and learn under for at least a year or two.

There is a very real chance this pick becomes a backup quarterback for four years who never sees regular season action as a Detroit Lion and then moves on to another team. There’s also a chance Hooker turns into a starting caliber NFL quarterback; he certainly has the physical tools for it. The Lions turned this pick into a lottery ticket and only time will tell if Brad Holmes cashes in.

Should the Lions be without Jared Goff in a year or two, be it for any number of reasons, Hooker screams bridge quarterback. Whether that’s to evaluate him for the future or to tank with him for a year is a mystery. We really are in no man’s land when it comes to expectations for a quarterback at this stage of the draft.

This entire draft has felt like luxury picks and filling out holes and edges in their roster. This continues that trend, and considering they picked four times in the top two rounds, I’m all for it. I’m a lot happier with Hooker as an extreme boom or bust prospect as opposed to a backup with a higher floor and much lower ceiling. If there ever was a time for the Lions to use a pick like that, it’s now.