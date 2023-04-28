Instant analysis of Detroit Lions selection of QB Hendon Hooker

The Detroit Lions’ final pick on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is one that will likely draw a lot of attention. For the first time in six years, the Lions drafted a quarterback—and for the first time in 14 years, they did it before the sixth round.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is now a Detroit Lion after being selected 68th overall. Let’s get into it.

Pump the breaks on sending Jared Goff out of town

Not only will it take some time before Hooker is able to practice, but his transition to an NFL-style offense will take at least a season. In other words, Goff is here for at least 2023, and I would be surprised if he doesn’t play through 2024, as well. In that time, Goff will absolutely have the opportunity to prove that he can be the long-term guy, and I don’t think the Lions would be all that disappointed if Hooker turned out to be his long-term backup.

Yes, Hooker will be 27 years old during the 2025 season, but he may be worth the wait...

The upside made this pick absolutely worth it

Hooker finally gives the Lions a dual-threat quarterback that they quite literally have never had in the modern NFL. He’s got a good arm, polished throwing mechanics, very good pocket presence, and leadership qualities that would endear him to an entire locker room.

In Brad Holmes’ post-Day 2 press conference, he told a story about watching Hooker in person. After the team scored a touchdown, he didn’t go to the bench and start talking to coaches. He stayed standing on the sidelines, ready to congratulate the extra point team. Dan. Campbell. Guy.

Let’s talk trades

Let’s evaluate the trades the Lions made to get here. This was the culmination of two trade downs—one with the Chiefs, one with the Broncos. Let’s combine the trades together and look at the entire haul:

Lions get:

68th overall pick (Hendon Hooker)

122 overall (fourth round)

139 overall (fifth round)

249 overall (seventh round)

Lions gave away

55th overall

183 overall (sixth round)

194 overall (sixth round)

In other words...

The Lions moved down 13 spots from 55 to 68

Upgraded 61 spots from 183 to 122

Upgraded another 55 spots from 194 to 139

Picked up a seventh-round pick

If you want to put that to trade charts, here’s how that worked out:

Rich Hill trade chart

Lions got: 111.5 points

Lions gave away: 111.01 points

Almost identical trade value.

Fitzgerald-Spielberger trade chart

Lions got: 2,130 points

Lions gave away: 1,659 points

MAJOR value, according to this chart. This difference in value is 471 points—the equivalent of a mid-fifth round pick in Detroit’s favor.