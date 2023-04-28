The Detroit Lions have traded up 26 picks—from the fourth round to the third—and have selected Brodric Martin, defensive tackle out of Western Kentucky.

Here are the parameters of the trade.

Lions get:

Pick 96 (third round)

Cardinals get:

Pick 122 (fourth)

Pick 139 (fifth)

Pick 168 (fifth)

The Lions now only have two picks on Day 3 — a fifth rounder (152 overall) anda seventh rounder (249).

As for Martin, he’s a nose tackle through and through—6-foot-3.5, 334 pounds. He’ll help alleviate some of the pressure—and snap counts—from Isaiah Buggs, the team’s current nose tackle. While the Lions re-signed Buggs this offseason, Detroit admitted this offseason they think he would be more effective if he didn’t have to play so many snaps in the future.

Martin specializes in run defense, tallying 31 tackles in back-to-back season, including 6.0 tackles for loss. That said, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler did have a seventh-round grade on Martin, and PFF had him ranked 145 on their big board—a fifth-round value.

Lions 2023 pick thus far

Lions remaining picks

Round 5, Pick 152 overall

Round 7, Pick 249 overall

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Defensive tackle

Guard

Defensive back

Offensive lineman

Tight end

Wide receiver

Quarterback?

