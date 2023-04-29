Watch: Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell college highlights

With their second selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at 18th overall.
Campbell is a hyper-athletic, three-down linebacker that was named a unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, and someone who immediately raises the potential for the Lions’ defense as a whole. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Campbell is a thumper against the run, while his athletic profile allows him to run with pass-catchers of varying shapes and sizes. A captain for Iowa in 2022, Campbell is an ideal candidate to wear the green dot once the torch has been passed from veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Instincts, processing speed, and the ability to get downhill in a flash—Campbell should be an immediate impact performer for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Let’s take a look at some highlights, as well as some interviews from Campbell’s time in Iowa City.
Compilations/Highlights
"He wreaks some havoc."— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2023
Jack Campbell is a disruptor headed to Detroit with the 18th overall pick #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0vvu2t8TC5
Interviews
Quick Clips/Breakdowns
New #Lions LB Jack Campbell's pro comp: Leighton Vander Esch #OnePride pic.twitter.com/hCFSaC1GQo— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 28, 2023
Lions are really making some decisions tonight! Jack Campbell certainly fills a need at LB and brings major instincts as a run defender + fluidity and length in coverage but wow! He’s a natural Mike: pic.twitter.com/YWP5ARS6Pp— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 28, 2023
Seems like a good time to remind everyone that Jack Campbell did not step out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/KebotCsuIY— Mitch Fick (@MCFick) April 28, 2023
I think Iowa LB Jack Campbell is the best MLB in this class - and I think he’ll be buzzing more after the Combine— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 20, 2023
Size, range, instincts, start-stop, play ID, shed blocks, underneath zones, short area quicks
Shake route from 185lb WR/All Conference Returner? Got that covered pic.twitter.com/2f0IHQKK9w
Jack Campbell (#31) with the stack and shed pic.twitter.com/1UdqaSxbJ0— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 8, 2023
#CFB returns in 31 days— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 27, 2022
LB Jack Campbell - Iowa pic.twitter.com/wFT8zuOSNW
Jack Campbell is 250lbs and moves like this pic.twitter.com/bYJFqSNjTN— Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) April 15, 2023
#Iowa LB Jack Campbell.— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 3, 2023
Really impressive testing numbers at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds.
6.74 3-Cone
37.5 Vertical
10.8 Broad Jump
Instinctive, physical in the box. Runs clean lines to the ball. Gets to depth in zone coverage. ST upside in the NFL. High-end intangibles. pic.twitter.com/aqzRZAgHup
#Iowa LB Jack Campbell has special ability to recognize route combinations while displaying natural feel for his coverage drops.#Purdue game especially, he was anticipating dig routes and getting into WR's hip pocket, #OhioState game another showcase of his skill set. pic.twitter.com/auzfPKWfdx— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 16, 2023
