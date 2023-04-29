 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell college highlights

Check out some of new Lions’ linebacker Jack Campbell’s highlights from his time at the University of Iowa.

By Morgan Cannon
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With their second selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at 18th overall.

Campbell is a hyper-athletic, three-down linebacker that was named a unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, and someone who immediately raises the potential for the Lions’ defense as a whole. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Campbell is a thumper against the run, while his athletic profile allows him to run with pass-catchers of varying shapes and sizes. A captain for Iowa in 2022, Campbell is an ideal candidate to wear the green dot once the torch has been passed from veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Instincts, processing speed, and the ability to get downhill in a flash—Campbell should be an immediate impact performer for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Let’s take a look at some highlights, as well as some interviews from Campbell’s time in Iowa City.

Compilations/Highlights

Interviews

Quick Clips/Breakdowns

