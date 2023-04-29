Watch: Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell college highlights

With their second selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at 18th overall.

Campbell is a hyper-athletic, three-down linebacker that was named a unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, and someone who immediately raises the potential for the Lions’ defense as a whole. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Campbell is a thumper against the run, while his athletic profile allows him to run with pass-catchers of varying shapes and sizes. A captain for Iowa in 2022, Campbell is an ideal candidate to wear the green dot once the torch has been passed from veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Instincts, processing speed, and the ability to get downhill in a flash—Campbell should be an immediate impact performer for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Let’s take a look at some highlights, as well as some interviews from Campbell’s time in Iowa City.

Compilations/Highlights

"He wreaks some havoc."



Jack Campbell is a disruptor headed to Detroit with the 18th overall pick #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0vvu2t8TC5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2023

Interviews

Quick Clips/Breakdowns

Lions are really making some decisions tonight! Jack Campbell certainly fills a need at LB and brings major instincts as a run defender + fluidity and length in coverage but wow! He’s a natural Mike: pic.twitter.com/YWP5ARS6Pp — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 28, 2023

Seems like a good time to remind everyone that Jack Campbell did not step out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/KebotCsuIY — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) April 28, 2023

I think Iowa LB Jack Campbell is the best MLB in this class - and I think he’ll be buzzing more after the Combine



Size, range, instincts, start-stop, play ID, shed blocks, underneath zones, short area quicks



Shake route from 185lb WR/All Conference Returner? Got that covered pic.twitter.com/2f0IHQKK9w — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 20, 2023

Jack Campbell (#31) with the stack and shed pic.twitter.com/1UdqaSxbJ0 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 8, 2023

#CFB returns in 31 days



LB Jack Campbell - Iowa pic.twitter.com/wFT8zuOSNW — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 27, 2022

Jack Campbell is 250lbs and moves like this pic.twitter.com/bYJFqSNjTN — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) April 15, 2023

#Iowa LB Jack Campbell.



Really impressive testing numbers at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds.



6.74 3-Cone

37.5 Vertical

10.8 Broad Jump



Instinctive, physical in the box. Runs clean lines to the ball. Gets to depth in zone coverage. ST upside in the NFL. High-end intangibles. pic.twitter.com/aqzRZAgHup — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 3, 2023