Detroit Lions trade D’Andre Swift to Eagles

The Detroit Lions have traded running back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, per Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, the Lions have received a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick this year.

UPDATE: Adam Schefter has fuller terms.

Lions get:

2025 fourth-round pick

2023 seventh-round pick (219 overall)

Eagles get:

RB D’Andre Swift

2023 seventh-round pick (249 overall)

The trade doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given that earlier on Friday there were reports the Lions were receiving calls from teams interested in Swift’s services. Additionally, interest in Swift increased after the Lions spent the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

After selecting Gibbs, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked if the future of Swift—who has a similar skillset to Gibbs—was in jeopardy. Holmes didn’t exactly dismiss the notion.

“I mean D’Andre is still on our roster,” Holmes said. “He’s still a part of our team, he’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, it hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but it is early. So it didn’t really change we just kind of put Jahmyr in his own separate box and just got really excited about the player, didn’t really have any bearing of D’Andre.”

Swift was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2020 draft. In three seasons in Detroit, he struggled to stay healthy, but still managed to play in 40 games, rushing for 1,680 yards and hauling in an additional 1,198 receiving yards.

Unless the Lions agreed to take on part of Swift’s salary, his cap hit will drop from $2.7 million prior to the trade to $942,530 in dead cap.