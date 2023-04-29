Reacting to every Lions pick from Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Talk about a change.

After a first night of consternation, centered around the discourse of positional value with the first two picks of Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, the Detroit Lions struck back with a second day that was very well received. Selecting Iowa’s Sam LaPorta and Alabama’s Brian Branch, Detroit added two key positional players, and then struck in the early third round to select star Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Finally, Brad Holmes rounded out the night with a nose tackle selection in Brodric Martin.

The Hooker selection is fascinating for its value; as is Brian Branch, and honestly we could flip the whole draft around, remove the pick numbers and it would look not far removed from many mock drafts early on (trade included). So did the Lions do well?

I jumped on late with Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt to discuss this matter and break down what the Lions are getting in all of their Day 2 draft picks, plus plenty of thoughts on the strategy employed by Brad Holmes and the Lions front office as they settled in with the majority of their draft class. With just two selections remaining on Day 3, the Lions have already made their biggest impact selections; we’re eager to dive deep into each to see what they can bring to Detroit.

