2023 Detroit Lions UDFA tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost in the books and the Detroit Lions have walked away with eight new players added to their roster. But while the final picks have all come off the board, general manager Brad Holmes and company’s work is far from done, because there is a large pool of undrafted free agent (UDFA) talent still available.

As always, we will be scouring the internet looking for reports of players who have reportedly signed UDFA contracts with the Lions and listing them in the tracker below.

Assuming the Lions will get their entire draft class under contract, the Lions have 75 spots on their 90-man roster accounted for. It’s worth noting that while the Lions have 15 slots available, Detroit’s drafted players are not technically under contract at this time. Therefore, the Lions may sign more than 15 UDFAs, and then make a roster decision at a later time.

This falls in line with what the Lions have done in previous seasons under Holmes. The Lions brought in 13 UDFAs in 2021, including starters Brock Wright and Jerry Jacobs. Then Holmes added 12 UDFAs in 2022, including developmental prospects Obinna Eze, Demetrius Taylor, Derrick Deese Jr., and Greg Bell.

One final note. Differentiating between reported UDFA signings and players given a tryout for rookie minicamp can be challenging. Oftentimes the reports are worded identically and clarification won’t be given until the team announces their roster moves. So keep that in mind as the list below could see some changes.

Lions 2023 UDFA signings

QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State (source)

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (source), $100,000 guaranteed (source)

OT Connor Galvin, Baylor (source)

OL Ryan Swoboda, UCF (source)

LB Isaac Darkangelo, Illinois (source)

CB Starling Thomas V, UAB (source)

S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame ( source ) Original tweet by Tom Pelissero has been deleted

Tryouts

None