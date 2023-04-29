2023 NFL Draft Day 3 live results, open thread

Day 3 has been Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes’ best. In the past two drafts, he’s found big contributors in Amon-Ra St. Brown, James Houston, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Derrick Barnes.

He may have to do more with less this year. After a flurry of Day 2 trades, Holmes and the Lions find themselves with just two selections on Day 2 — tied for the fewest of any other NFL team. Their Day 3 selections:

Round 5, Pick 152 overall

Round 7, Pick 249 overall

That said, Holmes has been wheeling and dealing all weekend, and I don’t expect that to stop now. And with a potential looming D’Andre Swift trade hanging in the balance, don’t be surprised if Saturday is a little more active than it currently looks like it may be.

The fourth round of the draft kicks off at Noon ET and should run for about seven hours. And don’t forget, directly after the draft is the undrafted free agent frenzy. We’ll have a tracker for that up on the site during the seventh round.

But for now, enjoy Day 3 of the draft, and follow along with the results in our Twitter list below.