2023 NFL Draft results: Detroit Lions select OT Colby Sorsdal in fifth round

The William & Mary tackle is heading to Detroit.

By Jeremy Reisman Updated
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 William &amp; Mary at Charlotte Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 152nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal out of William & Mary.

Sorsdal started 46 games for at right tackle, and was team captain in 2022. Last season, he earned All-America First Team honors, and helped William & Mary allow the fourth-fewest sacks in the Nation.

Sorsdal was not high on many media draft boards—considered a UDFA prospect by most draft analysts. However, offensive line expert Duke Manyweather was a big fan of the pick:

At 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, Sorsdal could compete with last year’s UDFA Obinna Eze for a reserve role along the offensive line. And while he doesn’t have experience there, his short arms could require a slide inside—where the Lions have a long-term need at guard. Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger believes he could be a future starter.

The Lions have just one more pick remaining in the draft: a seventh rounder (219 overall)—a pick that was part of the D’Andre Swift trade on Saturday with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions 2023 pick thus far

Lions remaining picks

  • Round 7, Pick 219 overall

Top remaining needs for Lions:

  • Defensive tackle
  • Guard
  • Defensive back
  • Offensive lineman
  • Tight end
  • Wide receiver
  • Quarterback?

NFL Draft schedule

Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7
When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET until around 7 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC
POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit
Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

