2023 NFL Draft results: Detroit Lions select OT Colby Sorsdal in fifth round

With the 152nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal out of William & Mary.
Sorsdal started 46 games for at right tackle, and was team captain in 2022. Last season, he earned All-America First Team honors, and helped William & Mary allow the fourth-fewest sacks in the Nation.
Sorsdal was not high on many media draft boards—considered a UDFA prospect by most draft analysts. However, offensive line expert Duke Manyweather was a big fan of the pick:
.@Lions just got the sleeper of the draft @colby_sorsdal— Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) April 29, 2023
At 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, Sorsdal could compete with last year’s UDFA Obinna Eze for a reserve role along the offensive line. And while he doesn’t have experience there, his short arms could require a slide inside—where the Lions have a long-term need at guard. Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger believes he could be a future starter.
.@WMTribeFootball @colby_sorsdal is a day 3 prospect who wasn’t invited to the combine was has 4 critical components; he has size, he has experience , moves very well; and most of all he has toughness. Good looking prospect to me. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/lB6DVyOGJV— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 8, 2023
The Lions have just one more pick remaining in the draft: a seventh rounder (219 overall)—a pick that was part of the D’Andre Swift trade on Saturday with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lions 2023 pick thus far
- Round 1, Pick 12 — RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- Round 1, Pick 18 — LB Jack Campbell
- Round 2, Pick 34 overall — TE Sam LaPorta
- Round 2, Pick 45 overall — DB Brian Branch
- Round 3, Pick 68 overall — QB Hendon Hooker
- Round 3, Pick 96 overall — DT Brodric Martin
Lions remaining picks
- Round 7, Pick 219 overall
Top remaining needs for Lions:
Defensive tackle
- Guard
Defensive back Offensive lineman Tight end
- Wide receiver
Quarterback?
NFL Draft schedule
Day 3
What: Rounds 4-7
When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET until around 7 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online streaming: ESPN app, NFL Plus, ABC
POD live show: Twitch.tv/PrideOfDetroit
Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook
