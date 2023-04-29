2023 NFL Draft results: Detroit Lions select OT Colby Sorsdal in fifth round

With the 152nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal out of William & Mary.

Sorsdal started 46 games for at right tackle, and was team captain in 2022. Last season, he earned All-America First Team honors, and helped William & Mary allow the fourth-fewest sacks in the Nation.

Sorsdal was not high on many media draft boards—considered a UDFA prospect by most draft analysts. However, offensive line expert Duke Manyweather was a big fan of the pick:

.@Lions just got the sleeper of the draft @colby_sorsdal — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) April 29, 2023

At 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, Sorsdal could compete with last year’s UDFA Obinna Eze for a reserve role along the offensive line. And while he doesn’t have experience there, his short arms could require a slide inside—where the Lions have a long-term need at guard. Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger believes he could be a future starter.

.@WMTribeFootball @colby_sorsdal is a day 3 prospect who wasn’t invited to the combine was has 4 critical components; he has size, he has experience , moves very well; and most of all he has toughness. Good looking prospect to me. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/lB6DVyOGJV — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 8, 2023

The Lions have just one more pick remaining in the draft: a seventh rounder (219 overall)—a pick that was part of the D’Andre Swift trade on Saturday with the Philadelphia Eagles.

