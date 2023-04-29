 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft results: Detroit Lions select WR Antoine Green in 7th round

The Detroit Lions got a tall, fast receiver in North Carolina’s Antonie Green in the 7th round.

By Jeremy Reisman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 ACC Championship - Clemson vs North Carolina Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 219th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected wide receiver Antoine Green out of North Carolina.

Green is an X-receiver, standing 6-foot-2, 199 pounds. He was a deep threat for the Tar Heels, hauling in 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns in 24 starts in college—for a whopping 19.0 yards per catch. He also bring plenty of speed, running a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

The Lions have a long-term need at receiver, as their only starters signed beyond 2023 is Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Green is probably a long shot to crack the starting lineup, but he could fill the roster spot of depth receiver Quintez Cephus, who was suspended indefinitely for gambling and subsequently released by the Lions.

This was the Lions’ final draft pick in their 2023 class. So unless they trade future assets or a player, the team’s 2023 NFL draft class has been finalized.

Lions 2023 pick thus far

Top remaining needs for Lions:

  • Defensive tackle
  • Guard
  • Defensive back
  • Offensive lineman
  • Tight end
  • Wide receiver
  • Quarterback?

