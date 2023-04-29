With the 219th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected wide receiver Antoine Green out of North Carolina.

Green is an X-receiver, standing 6-foot-2, 199 pounds. He was a deep threat for the Tar Heels, hauling in 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns in 24 starts in college—for a whopping 19.0 yards per catch. He also bring plenty of speed, running a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Antoine Green was drafted with pick 219 of round 7 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 405 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/lzU9pNbtrM pic.twitter.com/tsXQldSsPB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

The Lions have a long-term need at receiver, as their only starters signed beyond 2023 is Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Green is probably a long shot to crack the starting lineup, but he could fill the roster spot of depth receiver Quintez Cephus, who was suspended indefinitely for gambling and subsequently released by the Lions.

This was the Lions’ final draft pick in their 2023 class. So unless they trade future assets or a player, the team’s 2023 NFL draft class has been finalized.

