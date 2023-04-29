2023 Detroit Lions draft class: List of all 8 picks

After a wild weekend of trades and surprise picks, the Detroit Lions have established their 2023 NFL draft class. In total, the Lions made eight selections in this year’s class, including six in the top 100 picks.

The draft class will undoubtedly be defined by the team’s two first-round picks: Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. This is the second year in a row Lions general manager Brad Holmes had two first-round picks to improve the team, and he believes this year’s first-rounders “are ready to go right now.”

Day 2 of the draft was all about the trades. Holmes conducted four trades—two up, two down—in the second and third rounds, and turned those moves into four picks on Friday, including a fascinating pick of quarterback Hendon Hooker.

While Day 3 has been where Holmes’ has been most impressive in the past, all of his trades in the first two days of the draft left for a quiet Sunday to conclude the draft. The Lions made just two selections on Day 3, with their biggest move being trading D’Andre Swift for a seventh-round swap and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ entire 2023 NFL Draft class: