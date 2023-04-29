The Detroit Lions have had a quiet Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft when it comes to selections, but they made some of the biggest news of the day when they traded running back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The news itself wasn’t much of a surprise after general manager Brad Holmes essentially telegraphed they were going to make this move following their Day 1 selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. That said, the return on the trade was something that was quickly debated. The Lions fleeced the Eagles! No, the Eagles fleeced the Lions!

Here’s what the trade terms turned out to be:

Lions get:

2025 fourth-round pick

2023 seventh-round pick (219 overall)

Eagles get:

RB D’Andre Swift

2023 seventh-round pick (249 overall)

Detroit essentially moved up 30 spots in the seventh round and got a future fourth-round pick.

Was that enough? Will D’Andre Swift thrive in Philly? Will it even matter if he does? And how much did the Lions upgrade with their current set of running backs?

We provided some instant analysis of the trade on our podcast. You can check out the quick 15-minute episode below:

On our podcast feed, we already have Day 1 and Day 2 recaps. Our full 2023 NFL Draft recap show will be live Monday night on our Twitch channel.