2023 NFL Draft: Community mock tracker, selections, grades

We’re tracking and grading every pick in our 2023 NFL mock draft, as made by the commenter in the Pride of Detroit community.

By Jeremy Reisman
We’re already relatively deep into the 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, but there is plenty of picks to be made. This mock gives our most-active commenters the opportunity to play general manager for an NFL team while also writing for the site to talk about their favorite prospects.

We’ll be posting two community mock draft articles per day, running down each first-round pick individually. Given the quick pace of this draft, it’s easy to miss out on a selection. So to help you keep pace with the draft and make sure you don’t miss a single pick, we’ve put together a 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft tracker.

Not only will this keep track of every pick, but if you click on the player’s name in the tracker below, it will link you to the article from that pick and the reasoning for that selection.

Additionally, the tracker will display an overall grade for each pick—which is calculated from votes on each poll at the end of every article. For example, the selection Bryce Young first overall was graded an A by 49% of fans, B by 35%, C by 10% and so on. That averaged out to a “GPA” of 3.23—or a B+ grade.

We’ll continue to update this throughout the entire second round, but because second-round picks won’t have individual articles for each pick, there will be no grades or links to those posts. Instead, we’ll only grade the Detroit Lions picks, which are made by POD managing editor Erik Schlitt.

In the end, we’ll have a neat mock draft that we’ll be able to compare to the final results in about a month. If you’re curious, here’s how last year’s community mock turned out.

Now onto our 2023 tracker:

2023 POD Community Mock tracker: Picks, grades

Pick # Team General Manager Pos. Player College Grade
Pick # Team General Manager Pos. Player College Grade
1 Panthers BigJShaky QB Bryce Young Alabama B+
2 Texans katmandoo122 QB C.J. Stroud Ohio State A-
3 Cardinals Cmonstar DT Jalen Carter Georgia C+
4 Colts Beerhero QB Anthony Richardson Flordia B-
5 Seahakws Kevster EDGE Will Anderson Alabama A-
6 Lions Erik Schlitt CB Devon Witherspoon Illinois
7 Raiders Popcornstadium CB Christian Gonzalez Oregon
8 Falcons nrs001
9 Bears Levy's Beard
10 Eagles Sprtn66
11 Titans Twon82
12 Texans katmandoo122
13 Jets Presde34
14 Patriots tjwGOblue
15 Packers Hunt Baker
16 Commanders nchantala
17 Steelers ButCanHePlayDT
18 Lions Erik Schlitt
19 Buccaneers JackH
20 Seahakws Kevster
21 Chargers Staff9MVP
22 Ravens Blueingreer
23 Vikings Erwin_NCL
24 Jaguars Jerrydlux
25 Giants big.al
26 Cowboys 1951Lion
27 Bills Justwinginit
28 Bengals MaizeAndBlueWahoo
29 Saints GM in exile
30 Eagles Sprtn66
31 Chiefs Kudos
ROUND 2
32 Steelers ButCanHePlayDT
33 Texans katmandoo122
34 Cardinals Cmonstar
35 Colts Beerhero
36 Rams jjones164
37 Seahawks Kevster
38 Raiders Popcornstadium
39 Panthers BigJShaky
40 Saints GM in exile
41 Titans Twon82
42 Jets Presde34
43 Jets Presde34
44 Falcons nrs001
45 Packers Hunt Baker
46 Patriots tjwGOblue
47 Commanders nchantala
48 Lions Erik Schlitt
49 Steelers ButCanHePlayDT
50 Buccaneers JackH
51 Dolphins Workdontstop
52 Seahawks Kevster
53 Bears Levy's Beard
54 Chargers Staff9MVP
55 Lions Erik Schlitt
56 Jaguars Jerrydlux
57 Giants big.al
58 Cowboys 1951Lion
59 Bills Justwinginit
60 Bengals MaizeAndBlueWahoo
61 Bears Levy's Beard
62 Eagles Sprtn66
63 Chiefs Kudos

