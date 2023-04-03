Our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft continues. Our NFL mock draft in which commenters act as general managers has reached Pick 8. Here’s what the board looks like through the first seven picks of the draft.

No. 1: Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

No. 2: Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

No. 4: Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks, Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

No. 6: Detroit Lions, Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

No. 7: Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Next up: The Atlanta Falcons.

This franchise is still reeling from the loss of Matt Ryan after the Falcons made a big push for Deshaun Watson and missed. They weren’t a disaster last year, going 7-10 and remaining in the playoff race until late in the season. However, they still have a long ways to go before they’re considered true contenders.

To help expedite that process, we have hired nrs001 to be the temporary general manager of the Falcons.

With the eighth overall pick in the 2023 POD Community Mock, the Falcons have selected, Tyree Wilson, EDGE out of Texas Tech.

Here’s nrs001 with the explanation:

“The Atlanta Falcons are in a peculiar position. Desmond Ridder was picked in the third round last year and is the presumed starter for the 2023-24 season. They have some solid offensive line pieces with Jake Matthews, Chris Lidstrom, and Kaleb McGary. Their offense has a few weapons with Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, and Kyle Pitts. The defense is a whole other story. A few pieces are quality players like Grady Jarrett, Lorenzo Carter, AJ Terrell, and the newly acquired Jessie Bates III. This defense needs some upgrades at edge, secondary, and defensive line.

“Much of my research has consistently said the Falcons are hoping to improve the edge defenders. Welcome to the ATL Tyree Wilson! Wilson is typically the second best edge player after Will Anderson on most big boards. The Texas Tech prospect is 6-foot-6 with an 86-inch wingspan. He was able to lock down 61 tackles and seven sacks in just 10 games. Many say he is still developing his skills. Wilson crashes hard on the backside of run plays. His long arms allow for slap and swim moves when engaging with blockers. Wilson has much to be desired. Now, as mentioned before, he is still developing. He needs to be better with his hands and has a tendency to attack upright. Fortunately these are things that can be coached up.

“Wilson would slide into one of the edge spots on the defense and hopefully provide some pass rush this defense desperately needs. Building a pass rush will help this developing secondary. New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson has come up through the ranks working with defensive lineman. The hope is Nielson could mold Wilson much like he did Marcus Davenport in New Orleans. Wilson will be a vital piece of the new look Falcons defense.”

Time to vote on the pick! Grade the selection below and offer your thoughts in the comment section by scrolling down.