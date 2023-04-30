 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch college highlights

Check out some of new Lions defensive back Brian Branch’s highlights from his time at the University of Alabama.

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

After yet another trade by Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes to move up to pick 45 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions selected University of Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Branch was one of the more interesting prospects in this draft cycle for several reasons. In a lot of circles, Branch is highly thought of, capable of lining up at several positions in the secondary. He started for Nick Saban as a freshman, and has a ton of tape that illustrates his value at the next level.

However, because of some average testing numbers, Branch slid all the way to 45 after many pundits and analysts had him going in the first round earlier in the pre-draft process. Naturally, many around the draft community are labeling this selection as a massive steal for the Lions in the second round.

Branch joins what is now a completely retooled secondary in Detroit, and will have a plethora of players to soak up knowledge from during his rookie season. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, and Tracy Walker are a few of the veterans Branch will be able to lean on as he gets used to being a pro.

And while Branch may not start any games in 2023, he gives Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn another versatile player who is capable of lining up all over the secondary. Like the aforementioned Gardner-Johnson, Branch excels at playing up around the line of scrimmage, and is a playmaker when the ball is in the air.

Let’s get into some highlights and interviews of Branch’s time in Tuscaloosa.

Compilations/Highlights

Interviews

Quick Clips/Breakdowns

