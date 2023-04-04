It’s not often you hear the words “Detroit Lions” and “serious contention” in the same sentence, but those are exactly the ones Peter King would use.

In his latest edition of Football Morning in America, the analyst explains how he’s been keeping a close eye on how the Lions are setting themselves up to succeed — both now and in the future.

“I think, quietly, the Lions have gotten competitive while building intelligently for the future,” he writes.

King points out that Detroit is among the three NFL teams that currently hold 12 picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, next to Houston and Chicago. Those franchises have a long way to go, but as he phrases it: “Detroit, on the verge of serious contention, picks sixth, 18th, 48th, 55th and 81st this year—a league-high five picks in the first 2.5 rounds.”

Speaking of on the verge, I don’t need you to remind you the Lions were on the precipice of the playoffs after turning around a 1-6 start. With a heaping of draft picks and offseason additions like C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Cam Sutton, King thinks Detroit is in it to win it.

“GM Brad Holmes has done an excellent job looking to the future while stocking his team for today. If Jared Goff is the answer at quarterback, the Lions will be consistently dangerous for the first time in some time,” King finishes.

If the latter half of last season is any indication where Goff’s future lies, it seems offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has found the recipe to putting his QB1 in a position to succeed.

