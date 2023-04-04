It’s time for our first NFC North rival to get their crack at the 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft. The Chicago Bears have had an active offseason. Not only did they make a few splash signings in free agency, but they completed a blockbuster trade that sent their first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a bevy of picks in return along with receiver DJ Moore.

By trading down, the Bears—intentionally or not—admitted they are in the midst of a heavy rebuild. They are prioritizing quantity of high picks over getting a blue chip player. However, they still have a very good shot at landing a highly-talented player with the ninth overall pick. Here’s a look at how the board has fallen thus far.

Note: If you want to see why one of the previous picks were made, click on the player name and it’ll take you to that post.

No. 1: Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

No. 2: Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

No. 4: Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks, Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

No. 6: Detroit Lions, Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

No. 7: Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Acting as Bears general manager in our community mock is long-time reader Levy’s Beard.

And with the ninth overall pick in the POD Community Mock Draft, the Bears have selected Peter Skoronski, offensive tackle out of Northwestern.

Here’s Levy’s Beard explaining the pick:

“The Chicago Bears have had an incredibly productive offseason. Thus far, they have traded the first overall pick for DJ Moore and future draft considerations, and signed notable free agents in linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and guard Nate Davis. All these moves put them in a decent position going into draft night with needs along both the offensive and defensive lines still needing to be addressed.

“Personally, my hope was that Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson would sneak their way down the board, but my hopes were dashed at the last moment with Wilson being taken by the Falcons at pick 8. That’s quite okay though, as the Bears are able to have the best offensive lineman in the draft in Peter Skoronski all the way at pick 9.

“Skoronski represents great value here as he can technically play all five positions along the offensive line. In Chicago, Skoronski could step in right away and fill the starting right tackle spot vacated by former Lion Riley Reiff, who signed with the New England Patriots earlier in the offseason or he could battle it out with 2022 fifth rounder Braxton Jones for the left tackle spot. Either way, Skoronski gives the Bears a much needed prospect along the offensive line to work with, and could be a plus starter for them for years to come.”

What grade do you give this pick? Vote in the poll below and then give your thoughts in the comment section when you scroll down.

You can also track all of the picks in our 2023 POD Community Mock right here.