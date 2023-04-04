Jameson Williams appears to be training with Amon-Ra St. Brown, other Lions WRs

As pointed out by our own Mike Payton last week, there seems to be an undercurrent of Detroit Lions fans concerned about wide receiver Jameson Williams due to some vague quotes by management or his social media presence. One thing I’ve heard personally from fans is that they never see him working out, leaving the impression he isn’t putting in the work this offseason.

However, you can put those specific concerns to bed. Williams was seen on social media Tuesday working out with Lions receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Maurice Alexander.

While there is no clear, direct video of these interactions, you can piece together a puzzle based on a couple of Instagram posts.

First, Williams shared an Instagram story of himself and a photo of someone who is hard to recognize, but the Instagram handle is that of Alexander.

Combine that with an Instagram story shared by St. Brown—via the Instagram account of his dad’s company Cane Protein—where it appears you can see Williams getting ready to line up after St. Brown. Note the exact same clothes Williams is wearing in both stills.

If there was any other doubt that Williams and St. Brown are in the same location, we did a little more internet sleuthing. You can see that St. John Bosco High School is tagged in the post above. That’s a school in Bellflower, California—about 30 minutes out of Los Angeles. If you look at some photos of St. John Bosco High School’s football field, you’ll notice years of championships on a blue banner with white text—the same you can see in Williams’ photo in the top right corner.

Back during the NFL Combine, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that he expects big things out of Williams in 2023, but he’ll have to put in the work.

“We’re going to continue to do everything we need to do to make sure he’s set up to succeed. Jameson also has to hold his part and make sure that he’s doing everything that he needs to do,” Holmes said. “It’s always an accountability factor on both sides, but we expect big things from him. He’s got rare talent, rare ability. He’s got a serious passion for the game. Yeah, we expect big things from him, but obviously we’ve got to do both our parts to make sure he’s set up to succeed.”

So you can all stop worrying now. Williams is putting in the work, and when he’s doing it side-by-side with noted workaholic Amon-Ra St. Brown, you know he’s in good company.