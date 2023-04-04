The Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft—where commenters make the pick for a full two-round 2023 NFL mock draft—continues.

We are closing out the top-10 picks with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before we get into their selection, here’s how the board has fallen thus far:

No. 1: Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

No. 2: Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

No. 4: Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks, Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

No. 6: Detroit Lions, Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

No. 7: Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

No. 9: Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Representing the Eagles is commenter Sprtn66. And with the 10th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Eagles have selected Bryan Breese, edge defender out of Clemson.

Here is Sprtn66 with the explanation for the pick:

“This is my second consecutive year picking for the Eagles in our draft here. The Eagles had some serious losses in free agency this off-season. By far the biggest losses, in my opinion, were defense tackle Javon Hargrave to the 49ers, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to our Lions. Compounding Gardner-Johnson’s loss is the additional loss of safety Markus Epps. Other losses were linebackers TJ Edwards and Kyzir White, quarterback Gardner Minshew, running back Miles Sanders, and right guard Isaac Seumalo.

“I narrowed the list to RB, DT, and S. I seriously considered RB Bijan Robinson, but figured I could wait on RB with such a deep class this year. Brian Branch was another strong consideration. I feel he is, by far, the best of the safety class this year. In the end I narrowed it down to two players on the defensive line. I chose Clemson DT Bryan Bresee. It was a tough choice between Bresee and his and his Clemson teammate defensive end Myles Murphy. An evaluation of Bresee from DraftBuzz.com:

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is an elite prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft Class. His physical abilities, explosiveness, lateral agility, length, power, and a relentless motor make him an ideal fit for any pro team. He has proven to be an effective pass rusher, showing outstanding pass-rushing skills. Although he has played nose tackle at times, he is most comfortable playing between the gaps at the next level.

“With the addition of Bresee, the Eagles will have a dynamic duo at DT with Bresee paired with last year’s firs- round pick Jordan Davis. The Eagles will have a solid rotation with the aging, but still effective, Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams. Bresee will not be a perfect replacement for Javon Hargrave, but not many in the NFL would be that. With Davis as a beast against the run and Bresee’s interior pass rush, opposing offensive coordinators will have their hands full again with the Eagles interior defensive line.”

Grade Sprtn66’s pick below and sound off in the comment section by scrolling down. And don’t forget to check out all of the picks so far in our POD Community Mock with our 2023 tracker.