We have moved beyond the top 10 in our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, which means we’re about to talk about a whole bunch of teams that Jalen Carter wants nothing to do with.

Jokes aside, this mock—created by Pride of Detroit commenters acting as individual general managers—has moved along briskly and without too many surprises. Here’s a look at how the top 10 has unfolded:

No. 1: Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

No. 2: Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

No. 4: Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks, Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

No. 6: Detroit Lions, Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

No. 7: Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

No. 9: Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles: Bryan Breese, EDGE, Clemson

Now it’s time for the Tennessee Titans to step to the table. It’s been a mostly-solid run for head coach Mike Vrabel ever since he took over in 2018, but last year was the team’s first losing season since 2015. The team needs a shot in the arm, and commenter Twon82—who is acting as Titans general manager in this mock—is the one who will give it to them.

With the 11th pick in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock, the Tennessee Titans have selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver out of Ohio State.

Here is Twon82 explaining the pick:

“The Tennessee Titans could easily go a few different directions at No. 11. First, at quarterback, Ryan Tannehill is aging and Malik Willis hasn’t shown the promise to match his draft hype. Though I could see the Titans possibly grabbing a future franchise QB here in Will Levis and letting him sit behind Tannehill this coming season, I don’t think they go that route just yet. Tannehill is under contract for next year and there are a lot of question marks on Levis’ ability to translate to the next level. Though new general manager Ran Carthon will be tempted to draft a guy for the future, he has to be careful who he hitches his wagon to right out of the gate.

“Another area of need in Nashville is the offensive line. However, the Titans did already invest resources in two tackles, picking up Andre Dillard from the Eagles and Daniel Brunskill from the 49ers. I could see them drafting at this position later in the draft, but the bigger need to me is at wide receiver.

“Currently, there are no receivers on the roster that topped 500 yards last year. The hurt that the Titans felt when AJ Brown left town was palpable. Robert Woods barely hit the 500-yard mark, but he just left for the division rival Texans. A big focus has to be at wide receiver and the Titans haven’t addressed it in free agency.

“In comes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver out of Ohio State, to save the day. A solid route runner and sure-handed, he missed a lot of last season but stood out in a receiving corps that included Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson the year before. Pairing JSN up with Treylon Burks could make a big difference for Tannehill, especially if they hold on to Derrick Henry.”

