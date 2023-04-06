Few teams have been garnering as much attention as the Detroit Lions this offseason, and it is not just analysts and experts who are viewing the team favorably. The Vegas models are not shy about the team’s prospects this season, and while nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, this is an unfamiliar position for the Lions.

What does that look like practically? As of writing, DraftKings has the Lions’ win total set at 9.5, their division title odds at just +140, and playoff odds at -170 (!!). These are not the only potential bets of interest, with Detroit set at +1500 to draft Anthony Richardson and +1600 to draft Bijan Robinson. Whew.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is your favorite current Detroit Lions bet?

My answer: Taking the Lions at +2500 to win the Super Bowl is going a little too far for me, as is trying to make money off of those playoff odds. Likewise, both Richardson and Robinson have been names associated with the team during mock draft season, but both because of need and the desires of other teams, these feel like longshots.

The NFC North odds feel like the sweet spot though, with no other competitor looking that spicy (Vikings sit second at +250). While I am still proceeding with caution regarding the upcoming season, any believers should feel good about the +140 odds for the division crown. There are certainly scenarios where the Lions earn just a wild card spot, but if the team is as good as expected then the division is well within play, and the payout here is much better.

Your turn.