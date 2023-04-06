It’s time for the New York Jets to make their pick in our 2023 NFL mock draft, as picked by our commenters.

The Jets are obviously in a unique position here, as there is one remaining transaction to be made in the offseason, and it’s a massive one. The Jets will eventually trade for Aaron Rodgers, but they are still negotiating the terms of the deal. It’s entirely possible that this 13th overall pick gets sent to the Green Bay Packers, although it would likely result in Green Bay giving them picks in return, as well.

Even though there’s little doubt this deal will get done, it makes picking for them in the draft tricky, not knowing the rest of the draft capital they’ll truly have.

It’ll be up to Pride of Detroit commenter Presde34—our acting general manager for the Jets—to wade through those waters.

With the 13th overall pick in the POD Community Mock, the New York Jets have selected Quentin Johnston, wide receiver out of TCU.

Here’s Presde34 with the explanation:

“It is an understatement to say that the New York Jets have had a busy offseason. They traded Elijah Moore to the Browns, signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, and—oh—they are currently working out a trade to get Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.

“So going into this mock draft I identified that the Jets’ top three needs were offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and wide receiver. I know that some may think that wide receiver should not be a need because the Jets got Lazard and Hardman to go along with Garrett Wilson, but to me Hardman wasn’t really reliable on what was one of the most potent offenses in the league and is only signed to a one-year deal. So that says to me it is a ‘prove-it deal’ and I think he is good depth.

“So going into this draft my top four players on this board were Paris Johnson, Peter Skoronski, Quentin Johnston, and Calijah Kancey. I believe they were the best players at the positions of the needs that I identified. With both Johnson and Skoronski off the board and that left me with a dilemma. Do I take Broderick Jones, the next best tackle? Do I take Calijah Kancey to pair with Quinnen Williams? Or do I give Rodgers a second first-round weapon, knowing he didn’t really have one in Green Bay?

“So I decided to go with the weapon because while I like Garrett Wilson, he does not have the size that Johnston does and Lazard is a good No. 2 but not really No. 1 receiver. With Johnston you are getting a 4.30 40 to go along with that 6-foot-4 frame, a nightmare for corners to guard against, especially with Rodgers throwing him the football.”

