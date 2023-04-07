Going off of what he had previously done in free agency prior to 2023, it was easy to understand why many thought we would get more of the same from Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes. After all, his background is in college scouting—so it makes sense as to why he favors building out his roster through the NFL draft. However, things change fast in the NFL, and after an 8-2 stretch to finish the 2022 season—many, including the Lions themselves, believe Detroit is ready to make a run at an NFC North title.

Holmes and his staff have taken what is a promising young core of players in Detroit, and have added difference-makers at several key positions. In the secondary alone, the Lions have added the likes of cornerbacks Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a unit that was in major need of a makeover. When Moseley is healthy, there is a more than decent chance that all three are starting when the regular season rolls around this fall.

On the other side of the ball, the Lions inked running back David Montgomery to a three-year deal, as well as brought back familiar faces like guard Graham Glasgow, and receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions free agent acquisition are you most excited for in 2023?

My answer: I love just about everything Holmes has done thus far in free agency, but the theft that occurred when he was able to bring Gardner-Johnson to Detroit really stands out from the rest.

Make no mistake about it—Gardner-Johnson is a big-time player. He is a playmaker on the back end, and an enforcer around the line of scrimmage. And being able to play just about everywhere in the secondary should give Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn nearly limitless options to employ in 2023.

What about you? Which Lions free agent acquisition are you most excited for in 2023? Let us know in the comments.