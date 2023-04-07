 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Calvin Johnson throws opening day first pitch with 3 Detroit sports legends

It doesn’t get much better than this.

By Kellie Rowe
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was a powerful moment for Detroit sports fans.

The Detroit Tigers invited a few familiar faces to help kick off the 2023 season on Opening Day at Comerica Park. Standing side-by-side—Lions legend Calvin Johnson, Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom, Pistons legend Ben Wallace, and soon-to-be Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera—all throwing out the first pitch Thursday afternoon.

It appears it was originally supposed to be the trio of Johnson, Lidstrom, and Wallace throwing out the first pitch, but you can see them start waving at the dugout. Miggy emerges to join them in this iconic video.

While I do think they would’ve called him to join them anyway, the trio may have felt it was especially important as this marks one of many lasts for Cabrera—last Opening Day. The 39-year-old slugger is finally hanging up the cleats at the end of the season. It’s safe to say he’ll be missed by many.

  • Ex Lions cornerback Alex Brown was sentenced for the alcohol-related crash that injured then-Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau. Police say he was driving the wrong way on southbound I-75 in Detroit and struck another car head-on, injuring that man as well. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett has that story.

