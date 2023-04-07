It was a powerful moment for Detroit sports fans.

The Detroit Tigers invited a few familiar faces to help kick off the 2023 season on Opening Day at Comerica Park. Standing side-by-side—Lions legend Calvin Johnson, Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom, Pistons legend Ben Wallace, and soon-to-be Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera—all throwing out the first pitch Thursday afternoon.

It appears it was originally supposed to be the trio of Johnson, Lidstrom, and Wallace throwing out the first pitch, but you can see them start waving at the dugout. Miggy emerges to join them in this iconic video.

Three Detroit sports legends and room for one more.



Nicklas Lidström, Calvin Johnson Jr. and Ben Wallace invited @MiguelCabrera to join them in throwing out today's first pitch. pic.twitter.com/bXuzfZYiAN — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 6, 2023

Miguel Cabrera joins Detroit sports legends Ben Wallace, Calvin Johnson and Nicklas Lidström for the Ceremonial First Pitch on his final Opening Day.



(via @MLB)

pic.twitter.com/ZDU8N4MzNY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 6, 2023

This picture goes hard. pic.twitter.com/hTfcwhFCL3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 6, 2023

The @tigers did a great job. What an awesome moment with Lidstrom and Big Ben. This man will always look right in @Lions gear. Great to see. https://t.co/imKyWErI3n — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) April 7, 2023

While I do think they would’ve called him to join them anyway, the trio may have felt it was especially important as this marks one of many lasts for Cabrera—last Opening Day. The 39-year-old slugger is finally hanging up the cleats at the end of the season. It’s safe to say he’ll be missed by many.

And onto the rest of your notes.

“With an exponentially better offensive line than he galloped behind in Chicago, Montgomery has the chance to get back to the 1,000-yard plateau.” NFL.com’s Kevin Patra evaluated whether he thought five running backs would do better or worse now that they’ve changed teams, including Jamaal Williams and David Montgomery.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin regraded every first-round quarterback pick over the last 15 years, check out how (former) No.9 did.

Ex Lions cornerback Alex Brown was sentenced for the alcohol-related crash that injured then-Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau. Police say he was driving the wrong way on southbound I-75 in Detroit and struck another car head-on, injuring that man as well. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett has that story.

Ex-Detroit Lions CB Alex Brown sentenced to 4 months for crash that injured teammate https://t.co/BLDCYloTCI via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 6, 2023