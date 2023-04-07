There’s a new era of Green Bay Packers football ahead, and we can only hope it’s a terrible one. After the Detroit Lions absolutely spoiled and embarrassed the Packers on their home field to end the 2022 season, the Packers are back to square one. Aaron Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets is imminent, which means Green Bay is going to have to find some other way to mask their flaws behind a Hall of Fame quarterback. Or maybe Jordan Love is the next prodigy in line, and the NFC North is doomed to forever be in the shadows of the most annoying franchise in the league. Either one.

Tasked with being a traitor in our 2023 NFL Community Mock Draft, is Pride of Detroit commenter Hunter Baker. They will serve as Packers general manager in this mock draft. Before we get into the pick, here’s how the board has fallen thus far.

No. 1: Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

No. 2: Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

No. 4: Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks, Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

No. 6: Detroit Lions, Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

No. 7: Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

No. 9: Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles: Bryan Breese, EDGE, Clemson

No. 11: Tennessee Titans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

No. 12: Houston Texans: Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State

No. 13: New York Jets: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

No. 14: New England Patriots: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

With the 15th pick in the POD Community Mock Draft, the Green Bay Packers have selected Bijan Robinson, running back out of Texas.

Here is Hunt Baker explaining the pick:

“The Packers’ highest current position needs are safety, tight end, and defensive tackle. Imminent future needs seem to include offensive tackle and running back. With an eye on relative value, there is good depth at all three of the current year positions so I am confident that I can get starting level talent after the first round. With respect to the imminent needs, I think there are very strong candidates that may be classified as exceptional value players to consider.

“With Jordan Love likely to be taking the reins, I think giving him as much support as possible is a reasonable priority, so I am focused on the offensive side of the ball for my pick. Although Aaron James has been extended through 2024, he’s going to be 29. A.J. Dillon is heading for his age 25 season but only signed through this year. I also can’t shake the feeling that if one of the two went down with an injury that this could really prove disastrous.

“Although I know the modern game doesn’t typically emphasize the value of a running back in the draft, the description applied to Bijan Robinson as being a generational type talent sways me to consider him. Setting the college football record for broken tackles (104) is definitely a big plus, and his size (6-foot, 220 pounds), elusiveness, vision, quick twitch, and other qualities that he brings seal the deal. The PFF rating of 95.3, and rankings that set him as much as 30 spots ahead of the next running back, push me even more to make this pick.”

What do you make of the pick? Grade the Packers pick in the poll below and sound off in the comment section by scrolling down.

