According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions will be hosting Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a top-30 pre-draft visit next week.

Hooker is one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. His production as a two-year starter with the Tennessee Volunteers is absolutely jaw-dropping: 6,080 yards, 58 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions—to go along with another 1,046 rushing yards and another 10 scores. He was, quite possibly, on his way to a Heisman Trophy candidacy before tearing his ACL in November. He still finished fifth in the voting.

As a draft prospect, though, Hooker is polarizing. For one, the ACL injury likely means he’ll miss the entire 2023 offseason and push back his development. When you combine that with the fact that he’s already 25 years old, that has turned some away from the idea of making Hooker a first-round pick. Additionally, are some questions about whether the Volunteers’ spread offense is too quarterback-friendly, adding even more potential time to his development.

However, Hooker has prototypical NFL quarterback size and arm strength to go along with plenty of athleticism to make him a trendy, dual-threat quarterback. And while he may have played in a somewhat simple offense in college, he has displayed solid poise, leadership, and some occasional high-level processing, as well.

This isn’t the first time the Lions have been connected to Hooker. Detroit had some individual time with Hooker at the Senior Bowl, as a photo caught the Tennessee quarterback chatting with Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew.

While the Lions’ interest in Hooker certainly seems noteworthy, it’s also important to remember that these visits allow teams to do a thorough medical evaluation. With Hooker’s torn ACL, that will be a critical aspect of his overall draft profile.

The debate rages on whether the Lions should invest long-term in Jared Goff or whether they need to start thinking about a succession plan. Both general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have done a good job hiding intentions, sending mixed messages to the media throughout the offseason.

