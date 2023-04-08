We’re now less than three weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and not any closer to having any indication of what general manager Brad Holmes might do with the sixth overall pick. Last year, it was pretty safe to assume that the Detroit Lions were down to one of the top edge rushers with the second-overall pick. This year feels much different. With a lot of holes addressed in free agency, they could truly go in a number of different directions with their first pick. Your guess is as good as mine.

The wait between the end of the season and Day 1 of the draft is a long and excruciating period. The endless discourse surrounding this glorified event can be insufferable, but it can also bring some good discussion. As fans, we have our preferences of who we’d like to see the Lions select and who we want them to completely avoid.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which player should the Lions completely avoid with the No. 6 overall pick?

My answer: Bijan Robinson.

Last year, I think most of the fans here wanted to avoid Travon Walker and Malik Willis with the second overall pick. It’s way too early to tell, but so far, it’s looking like the Pride Of Detroit community is taking the W on that one.

This year I’d expect things to look a lot different. There are some seriously polarizing potential picks out there. Quarterback Anthony Richardson comes to mind as one of the most polarizing players in this draft. Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski could be a possibility for the Lions, but I’m not so sure everyone is on board with addressing the offensive line with the sixth overall pick. Running back Bijan Robinson is undoubtedly a phenomenal talent, but the defenders and the nay-sayers regarding the value of drafting a running back that high will argue with each other until they’re blue in the face.

Personally, I fall into the category of thinking that the No. 6 pick is too early for a running back. Robinson falls into my bottom tier of potential picks at that spot, but if he makes it to the Lions’ 18th overall pick after picking a player at a position of greater importance early on, then sure, go for it. I think with the No. 6 pick, the Lions need to have it in their mind that they are taking a player that will be a blue-chip player not just in the short-term (like most RBs are), but for the next decade or longer.

Your turn.