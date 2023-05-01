Full coverage, analysis of the Detroit Lions 2023 draft class

The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL draft is complete and we at Pride of Detroit have once again tried to provide you with the most extensive coverage available.
The Lions selected eight players during the three days of the draft, and with information coming out at a feverish pace, it can be hard to keep track of.
So, if you missed any of the articles, or want to make sure you read up on everything about a prospect, we have grouped all of our published articles in one convenient place. Below we have organized every article by player, and are working diligently to bring you even more content about all the new additions.
So, make sure you bookmark this page and check back for more updates.
Round 1, Pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
- The pick is in!
- Roster impact
- Instant analysis
- Grade
- Watch: Gibbs college highlights
- Watch: Lions Behind the Scenes phone call with Jahmyr Gibbs
Round 1, Pick 18: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- The pick is in!
- Roster impact
- Instant analysis
- Grade
- Watch: Campbell college highlights
- Watch: Lions Behind the Scenes phone call with Jack Campbell
- Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz: Jack Campbell is a championship-level player
Round 2, Pick 34: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
Round 2, Pick 45: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
- The pick is in!
- Roster impact
- Instant analysis
- Grade
- Watch: Branch college highlights
- SB Nation: Alabama’s Brian Branch is the ultimate do-everything safety
- SB Nation: Branch among best steals on Day 2
Round 3, Pick 68: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
- The pick is in!
- Roster impact
- Instant analysis
- Grade
- SB Nation: How the Lions can get the most out of Hendon Hooker
- SB Nation: Hooker among best steals on Day 2
Round 3, pick 96: Brodric Martin, NT, Western Kentucky
Round 5, Pick 152: Colby Sorsdal, OL, William & Mary
Round 7, Pick 219: Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina
UDFA class
General articles about the Lions draft class
- Introducing the Lions 2023 draft class
- 2023 pick tracker
- Brad Holmes thoughts on all eight of the Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks
- Kirk Herbstreit raves about Detroit Lions’ Round 1 haul
- Lions fans hand out grades for Detroit Round 1 selections
- 2023 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions declared massive Day 2 winners
- SB Nation: Lions hit a home run on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
- 2023 NFL Draft: POD hands out grades for all 8 of the Lions’ picks
- 2023 NFL draft grades: What analysts are saying about Lions’ draft class
- How athletic is the Detroit Lions’ 2023 draft class? (With help from RAS)
- PODcast: Reactions from Day 1
- PODcast: Reactions from Day 2
- Brad Holmes discusses perceived pick value of Lions' first-round selections
- Brad Holmes flexes newfound confidence with four trades on Day 2
