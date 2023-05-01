Full coverage, analysis of the Detroit Lions 2023 draft class

The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL draft is complete and we at Pride of Detroit have once again tried to provide you with the most extensive coverage available.

The Lions selected eight players during the three days of the draft, and with information coming out at a feverish pace, it can be hard to keep track of.

So, if you missed any of the articles, or want to make sure you read up on everything about a prospect, we have grouped all of our published articles in one convenient place. Below we have organized every article by player, and are working diligently to bring you even more content about all the new additions.

So, make sure you bookmark this page and check back for more updates.

Round 1, Pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Round 1, Pick 18: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Round 2, Pick 34: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Round 2, Pick 45: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Round 3, Pick 68: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Round 3, pick 96: Brodric Martin, NT, Western Kentucky

Round 5, Pick 152: Colby Sorsdal, OL, William & Mary

Round 7, Pick 219: Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

UDFA class

General articles about the Lions draft class