Watch: Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker highlights

Well, it finally happened. The thing people have been talking about since general manager Brad Holmes was hired by the Detroit Lions in January of 2021. When will he inevitably draft a quarterback? And in the third round of his third draft, Holmes selected University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with the 68th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Earlier in the draft cycle, there was some talk of Hooker being drafted in the first round. He just put up monster numbers during the 2022 college football season—3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and a 69.6% completion percentage.

On top of the stellar touchdown-to-interception ratio and completion rate in 2022, Hooker displayed many traits that are translatable to the NFL, and if he can figure a few things out during his time behind starting quarterback Jared Goff—then Holmes will have once again struck gold in the middle rounds. He has a strong arm, capable of rifling a pass into a tight window, or taking something off and layering throws over zone coverage. He has plus-athleticism, maneuvers in the pocket well, and is accurate while on the move. All highly-desired traits among NFL franchises in the modern era.

However, prior to spending the last two years of his eligibility with the Vols, he spent 2018-2020 at Virginia Tech. And on top of being an older prospect at 25 years old, Hooker tore his ACL in November of 2022. Had the injury not happened, Hooker likely would have gone significantly earlier in the draft, in spite of his age.

Let’s get into some highlights and interviews of Hooker’s time in Knoxville.

Previously:

Compilations/Highlights

Age ain’t nothin’ but a number, and Hendon Hooker is ready to prove it in DETROIT!! @Vol_Football ➡️ @Lions

pic.twitter.com/Q2xRGgNq8e — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023

Interviews

Quick Clips/Breakdowns

Hendon Hooker can SLING the rock pic.twitter.com/8nTHvq2o1X — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 29, 2023

Hendon Hooker looks to be back practicing drop backs. Love to see it ️ pic.twitter.com/5PnfSBxmWG — Vol Report (@AllVolReport) April 26, 2023

Hendon Hooker gets nowhere near enough credit for his athleticism pic.twitter.com/IAXpWZ3fPJ — シcal | THE ULTIMATE GEMINI (@nestagraphics) April 27, 2023

There is no question that Hendon Hooker will start for the Lions in the future.



There are two years left on Jared Goff's contract. In 2024, no money is guaranteed.



Hooker is someone to target in dynasty formats.



You should bookmark this tweet.pic.twitter.com/806rHgjJmy — Moody (@EricNMoody) April 29, 2023