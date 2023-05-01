After months of leadup and anticipation, the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, leaving in its wake plenty of excitement, surprises, and multiple dreams made.

The Detroit Lions walked away from the three-day affair with eight new players, not including the multiple undrafted rookies signed afterward. On Day 1 of the draft, the Lions walked away with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell. The Lions would add heavily on Day 2, selecting tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch in the second round, as well as quarterback Hendon Hooker and defensive tackle Brodric Martin in the third. Thanks to the Martin trade-up, the Lions were left with a pair of Day 3 picks, selecting offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and wide receiver Antoine Green.

That’s a whole lot of picks for the Lions, a team looking to make the next step into the playoffs. Having acquired potential starters and promising depth, the Lions are surely walking out of this draft satisfied.

If you were following along on draft day, you likely voted in our “Draft Grade” polls, such as here. However, those were near-instant reactions, with the picks fresh in everyone’s mind with little time to process. Now that the dust has settled and we have reflected on the class as a whole, perhaps the masses will sing a different tune. Some draft grades are rolling in, but how about yours?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who was your favorite Detroit Lions 2023 draft pick?

My answer: Brian Branch was my favorite pick.

Branch was a player I would have been comfortable taking at 12, so to get him at pick 45 was outstanding value. Branch might not be an immediate starter, but that’s completely reasonable. Tracy Walker and Kerby Joseph will be manning the starting safety spots, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson will fill the role of slot corner and third safety. In the short term, Branch is excellent depth and a rotational piece, capable of playing in the slot, deep, or box.

Branch is in the mold of Gardner-Johnson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Tyrann Mathieu, an extremely valuable role in today’s NFL. Branch is a menace in run defense, while also being an elite tackler. Coupled with his elite football IQ, I wouldn’t be surprised if he endears himself to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Branch is also insurance for 2024 and beyond, given that Gardner-Johnson is just signed for a single season.

Branch’s athletic testing might concern some, but he is a player that far exceeds his scores with on-field production. He joins an already talented revamped secondary with Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, and Emmanuel Moseley. Branch won’t have to be “the guy” in the secondary thanks to the talent around him. The Lions can instead be patient with him, and with plenty of mentors on the roster and coaching staff, it should prove to be an excellent learning environment.

I think Branch is a player that Lions fans will quickly grow to love.

Your turn.