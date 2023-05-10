The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday that they have signed defensive lineman Christian Covington.

Covington is an eight-year veteran, and the Lions will be the sixth team in his career. At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, Covington is capable of playing anywhere along the defensive line, though he does the majority of his work in the interior. He does his best work as a run defender, as he only has 9.5 career sacks and 21 QB hits.

Over the course of his eight-year career, Covington has played in 102 games and started 32 (including 14 in 2020 with the Cincinnati Bengals). His most productive year came in 2021 with the Los Angeles Chargers, tallying 52 tackles. 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble in 16 games appearances. Last year with the Chargers, though, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 10 against the 49ers and missed the rest of the season.

Covington gives the team some much-needed experience in the middle of their defensive line after cutting Michael Brockers this offseason and only adding third-round pick Brodric Martin this offseason. He joins a room with Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs as established starters, and Martin, Levi Onwuzurike, and Benito Jones as potential depth behind them. The Lions also reportedly are signing undrafted free agents Cory Durden and Chris Smith for more interior defensive line depth.

Earlier this week, the Lions released three players ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp: wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, and cornerback Mac McCain.