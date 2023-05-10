 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Former HC Mike Martz gushes over Lions 1st-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs

Former head coach Mike Martz breaks down first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs’ fit in the Lions’ offense

By Morgan Cannon
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Perhaps best known for his time with the St. Louis Rams and the “greatest show on turf” offense of the late 90’s and early 2000s—former NFL coach Mike Martz has been around some of the game’s best. Martz coached multiple Hall of Famers during that era, including running back Marshall Faulk and wide receiver Isaac Bruce. So when he speaks about the offensive side of the ball, people tend to stop and listen to what he has to say. And boy did he have some nice things to say about Detroit Lions’ first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs.

Beyond Gibbs’ raw talent, which Martz spends plenty of time on, he loves the situation Gibbs is walking into in Detroit.

“You add that to the fact that he’s not going to a bad team where he’s gotta try to make them better,” Martz said in the opening of the 10-minute video. “He’s going to one of the best offensive lines in the league, and an established offense.”

Like Lions coach Dan Campbell has been saying about Gibbs’ role in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s offense—their plans for the speedster go far beyond what is expected of most running backs. More multifaceted offensive weapon than traditional halfback. The visison, acceleration, long-speed, elusiveness—it’s all there for Gibbs.

“One of the things that is really remarkable about him too, is once he gets up into the seam, he has this ability to get into gear within two or three steps.”

Martz went into great detail during the breakdown for the 33rd Team, and I highly recommend checking out his work. You can find the full video here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • The Lions hosted the Michigan High School Girls Flag Football League last week at Ford Field.

  • If there is a better player in another sport to wear the number 81, then I am forgetting them.

  • Former Lions’ Pro Bowl center Ed Flanagan has passed at the age of 79.

  • Worth noting that the Lions will travel the sixth fewest miles in the NFL during the 2023 season.

  • Lions’ wide receiver Jameson Williams loves the kids. Also, if you live in or around Detroit, you know exactly where Williams was on Mack avenue. Those young men will be out there all summer selling those water bottles and you have to respect the hustle.

