2023 NFL schedule leaks, rumors: Tracking Detroit Lions games, dates

The Detroit Lions 2023 schedule will be released by 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but throughout the day, there are expected to be several leaks. The NFL has already been revealing some of the 2023 games, and more are expected throughout the day prior to the official announcement at the end of the night.
We already know the 17 opponents the Lions will be facing this year. That is decided at the end of the last regular season, as determined by how each team finishes. This year, the Lions will have their normal six divisional games, they’ll play every team in the NFC South, and every team in the AFC West. Additionally, they have a bonus away game against an AFC opponent (Ravens) thanks to the recent move to a 17-game schedule.
As a reminder, here are the home and away opponents for the 2022 season.
Home opponents: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks
Away opponents: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Ravens
Below, we’ll be tracking every credible rumor that comes in, and we’ll build the schedule at the bottom of this page as the information is revealed.
NOTE: There will be a lot of false rumors out there, so this list of rumors/reports will only contain trusted sources or news we can independently confirm. We will not be including each and every random rumor that hits Twitter.
Lions schedule rumor trackers
- The Lions will not play in Germany this year, as the NFL announced the Chiefs will host the Dolphins.
- The Lions will kick off the 2023 NFL regular season vs. the Chiefs on Thursday night. (first reported by LionsRoyalty, confirmed by Jordan Schultz)
- Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman revealed the Packers’ entire schedule, which tells us three things: Thursday night in Lambeau Week 4, Thanksgiving vs. Green Bay, Vikings almost certainly the Week 18 opponent (home or away not set yet).
- Per Vikings beat writer Alex Lewis, it “sounds like” Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Eve, which means the finale must be in Detroit against Minnesota.
2023 Schedule thus far:
Week 1 — at Chiefs — Thursday, Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC
Week 2 —
Week 3 —
Week 4 — at Packers — Thursday, Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon Prime
Week 5 —
Week 6 —
Week 7 —
Week 8 —
Week 9 —
Week 10 —
Week 11 —
Week 12 —
Week 13 — vs. Packers — Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 13, 12:30 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 14 —
Week 15 —
Week 16 — at Vikings — Sunday, Dec. 24
Week 17 —
Week 18 — vs. Vikings
