2023 NFL schedule leaks, rumors: Tracking Detroit Lions games, dates

The Detroit Lions 2023 schedule will be released by 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but throughout the day, there are expected to be several leaks. The NFL has already been revealing some of the 2023 games, and more are expected throughout the day prior to the official announcement at the end of the night.

We already know the 17 opponents the Lions will be facing this year. That is decided at the end of the last regular season, as determined by how each team finishes. This year, the Lions will have their normal six divisional games, they’ll play every team in the NFC South, and every team in the AFC West. Additionally, they have a bonus away game against an AFC opponent (Ravens) thanks to the recent move to a 17-game schedule.

As a reminder, here are the home and away opponents for the 2022 season.

Home opponents: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks

Away opponents: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Ravens

Below, we’ll be tracking every credible rumor that comes in, and we’ll build the schedule at the bottom of this page as the information is revealed.

NOTE: There will be a lot of false rumors out there, so this list of rumors/reports will only contain trusted sources or news we can independently confirm. We will not be including each and every random rumor that hits Twitter.

Lions schedule rumor trackers

2023 Schedule thus far:

Week 1 — at Chiefs — Thursday, Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

Week 2 —

Week 3 —

Week 4 — at Packers — Thursday, Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon Prime

Week 5 —

Week 6 —

Week 7 —

Week 8 —

Week 9 —

Week 10 —

Week 11 —

Week 12 —

Week 13 — vs. Packers — Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 13, 12:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 14 —

Week 15 —

Week 16 — at Vikings — Sunday, Dec. 24

Week 17 —

Week 18 — vs. Vikings